Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2941660https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/operation-continues-many-terrorists-killed-2941660.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Operation Continues, Many Terrorists Killed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Two terrorists were killed in the encounter that started after security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Friday after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists in a forest in Akhal in South Kashmir district. Officials said that after initial firing between the two sides on Friday evening, the operation was halted overnight. After that the cordon was strengthened and additional security forces have been sent to the area. Two terrorists were killed on SaturdayOfficials said that firing started again on Saturday morning, in which two terrorists were killed. They said that the identity of the killed terrorists and their group is being ascertained. They said that the operation is still going on. Sounds of explosions and firing were heard throughout the night in the Akhal forest area of ​​Kulgam district of South Kashmir. The encounter between the joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF and the terrorists is still going on.

All Videos

Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Jammu Kashmir
Play Icon03:39
Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Jammu Kashmir
गिटार की धुन और सादगी भरा अंदाज...लड़की ने पंजाबी गाना 'फकीरा' गाकर जीता पब्लिक का दिल, धड़ल्ले से वायरल हुआ VIDEO
Play Icon00:51
गिटार की धुन और सादगी भरा अंदाज...लड़की ने पंजाबी गाना 'फकीरा' गाकर जीता पब्लिक का दिल, धड़ल्ले से वायरल हुआ VIDEO
America and Israel at war, Gaza faces destruction!
Play Icon05:37
America and Israel at war, Gaza faces destruction!
Modi's rapid action has begun!
Play Icon04:51
Modi's rapid action has begun!
Delhi Police arrested 5 Bangladeshis for trying to enter Red Fort forcibly
Play Icon04:50
Delhi Police arrested 5 Bangladeshis for trying to enter Red Fort forcibly

Trending Videos

Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Jammu Kashmir
play icon3:39
Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Jammu Kashmir
गिटार की धुन और सादगी भरा अंदाज...लड़की ने पंजाबी गाना 'फकीरा' गाकर जीता पब्लिक का दिल, धड़ल्ले से वायरल हुआ VIDEO
play icon0:51
गिटार की धुन और सादगी भरा अंदाज...लड़की ने पंजाबी गाना 'फकीरा' गाकर जीता पब्लिक का दिल, धड़ल्ले से वायरल हुआ VIDEO
America and Israel at war, Gaza faces destruction!
play icon5:37
America and Israel at war, Gaza faces destruction!
Modi's rapid action has begun!
play icon4:51
Modi's rapid action has begun!
Delhi Police arrested 5 Bangladeshis for trying to enter Red Fort forcibly
play icon4:50
Delhi Police arrested 5 Bangladeshis for trying to enter Red Fort forcibly
NEWS ON ONE CLICK