Operation Continues, Many Terrorists Killed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Two terrorists were killed in the encounter that started after security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Friday after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists in a forest in Akhal in South Kashmir district. Officials said that after initial firing between the two sides on Friday evening, the operation was halted overnight. After that the cordon was strengthened and additional security forces have been sent to the area. Two terrorists were killed on SaturdayOfficials said that firing started again on Saturday morning, in which two terrorists were killed. They said that the identity of the killed terrorists and their group is being ascertained. They said that the operation is still going on. Sounds of explosions and firing were heard throughout the night in the Akhal forest area of ​​Kulgam district of South Kashmir. The encounter between the joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF and the terrorists is still going on.