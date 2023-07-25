trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640145
Opposition leaders continue protest over Sanjay Singh’s suspension for current session of Parliament on Manipur issue

Jul 25, 2023
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh along with other Opposition leaders raised slogans against the Central Government in front of the Gandhi Statue inside Parliament Complex on July 24. The Opposition continued their sit-in protest over the suspension of Sanjay Singh for the current session of the Parliament over Manipur issue.
