Opposition leaders demand PM Modi to break silence on Manipur Violence at Monsoon Session

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Following the all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, leaders from various political parties agreed upon the Manipur issue to be discussed in the Parliament. Most of the leaders demanded PM Modi to break silence on the violent situation in the state.
