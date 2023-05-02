NewsVideos
Orange Alert In Shimla: IMD issues rain alerts as heavy rain lashes shimla

|Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for three days, as heavy rain lashed several parts of Shimla. IMD Chief Himachal Pradesh Surender Paul said that there has been widespread rainfall in Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours the district Kangra recorded 58 MM rainfall and Shimla recorded a good amount of rain. Meanwhile, the tourists in Shimla are enthralled to be here in the cold conditions.

