Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu bags a nomination for 'Best Original Song'

| Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 09:35 PM IST

SS Rajamouli's fictional pre-Independence epic has made history at the 95th Academy Awards. The Telugu blockbuster managed a nomination in the Best Song category. The nominees were announced on Tuesday by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed from Beverly Hills, California. Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu bags a nomination for 'Best Original Song'