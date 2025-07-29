Advertisement
News
Owaisi Loses cool over India Pakistan Match

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 29, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
During the discussion on Operation Sindoor, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi fiercely attacked the central government. Owaisi said that it was the White House White House that announced the ceasefire, not the PM. He also said that 26 of our people lost their lives in Pahalgam but a cricket match is being played with Pakistan. The Prime Minister had said that blood and water cannot flow together. If business is closed, then why are we playing a match. On Operation Sindoor, the army replied that we are proud of the army.

