Pakistan came on its knees begging for help, IMF put this condition

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
IMF has brought Pakistan to its knees before helping it. Now the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has sought help from the IMF. IMF said that for the loan, Pakistan will have to end the instability in the country only then it will get the loan.

