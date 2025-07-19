videoDetails

Pakistan in shock after witnessing India's Defence Progress

| Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 03:38 PM IST

A glimpse of how capable India's missile and air defense system are could be seen against Pakistan in Operation Sindoor. But you will be surprised to know another power of the BrahMos missile, the missile of India, which no one is tired of talking about. Experts say that one missile of BrahMos is so powerful that it is capable of blowing up the enemy's air system. On the other hand, India's S-400 and Akash air defense system had foiled all the threats coming from Pakistan. Now India can stop attacks on itself and can also destroy the defense system of the enemy country by launching a missile attack on it.