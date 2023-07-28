trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641799
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan Islamia University's biggest sex scandal exposed! 5500 porn videos went viral

|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Pakistan Islamia University News: A very shameful incident has come to light from Islamia University of Bahawalpur inpakistan islamic university Pakistan. The biggest sex scandal has been exposed from this university. Around 5500 pornographic videos went viral. In today's talk, see how the university students were tortured by showing videos.

All Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: July 28, 2023
play icon4:44
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 28, 2023
Baat Pate Ki: NO ENTRY of media in Seema-Sachin's house..what is the matter?
play icon9:29
Baat Pate Ki: NO ENTRY of media in Seema-Sachin's house..what is the matter?
Deshhit: Sure cure for 'China' found on LAC! Chinese soldiers will run backwards
play icon4:46
Deshhit: Sure cure for 'China' found on LAC! Chinese soldiers will run backwards
Pakistan's biggest confession on Drugs Supply! Shehbaz's advisor reveals whole secret
play icon2:35
Pakistan's biggest confession on Drugs Supply! Shehbaz's advisor reveals whole secret
TMC's Manav Jaiswal and BJP's KK Sharma gets in heated debate over Manipur violence
play icon9:3
TMC's Manav Jaiswal and BJP's KK Sharma gets in heated debate over Manipur violence

Trending Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: July 28, 2023
play icon4:44
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 28, 2023
Baat Pate Ki: NO ENTRY of media in Seema-Sachin's house..what is the matter?
play icon9:29
Baat Pate Ki: NO ENTRY of media in Seema-Sachin's house..what is the matter?
Deshhit: Sure cure for 'China' found on LAC! Chinese soldiers will run backwards
play icon4:46
Deshhit: Sure cure for 'China' found on LAC! Chinese soldiers will run backwards
Pakistan's biggest confession on Drugs Supply! Shehbaz's advisor reveals whole secret
play icon2:35
Pakistan's biggest confession on Drugs Supply! Shehbaz's advisor reveals whole secret
TMC's Manav Jaiswal and BJP's KK Sharma gets in heated debate over Manipur violence
play icon9:3
TMC's Manav Jaiswal and BJP's KK Sharma gets in heated debate over Manipur violence
Pakistan Islamia University News,Pakistan Islamia University,pakistan islamia university bahawalpur,pakistan islamic university,Bahawalpur,bahawalpur university viral videos,bahawalpur university,bahawalpur islamia university,bahawalpur university dance,bahawalpur news,Pakistan university,pakistani universities viral video,pakistan university news,Viral video,viral video of pakistan,university of pakistan viral video,Pakistan Viral Video,Zee News,Baat Pate Ki,