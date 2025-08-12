Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2944864https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/pakistan-issues-nuclear-threat-warning-to-india-2944864.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan issues Nuclear Threat warning to India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja has issued a threat... He said that now there will not be war on the border, next time the war will be inside India, we will attack inside India.

All Videos

CM Yogi ultimatum on Illegal Enroachers
Play Icon04:35
CM Yogi ultimatum on Illegal Enroachers
Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Police Barricade During Opposition Protest
Play Icon04:58
Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Police Barricade During Opposition Protest
Mob vandalizes tomb in UP's Fatehpur
Play Icon04:44
Mob vandalizes tomb in UP's Fatehpur
Akhilesh Yadav makes shocking remark amid Bihar SIR protest
Play Icon03:34
Akhilesh Yadav makes shocking remark amid Bihar SIR protest
Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Leaders Detained by Police
Play Icon04:39
Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Leaders Detained by Police

Trending Videos

CM Yogi ultimatum on Illegal Enroachers
play icon4:35
CM Yogi ultimatum on Illegal Enroachers
Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Police Barricade During Opposition Protest
play icon4:58
Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Police Barricade During Opposition Protest
Mob vandalizes tomb in UP's Fatehpur
play icon4:44
Mob vandalizes tomb in UP's Fatehpur
Akhilesh Yadav makes shocking remark amid Bihar SIR protest
play icon3:34
Akhilesh Yadav makes shocking remark amid Bihar SIR protest
Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Leaders Detained by Police
play icon4:39
Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Leaders Detained by Police
NEWS ON ONE CLICK