videoDetails

Pakistan sexting scandal: Babar Azam’s private videos leaked, netizens stunned

| Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan's cricket team, is said to have fallen victim to a honey trap. Leaked private images, videos, and voice recordings of Azam have gone viral overnight. Babar was allegedly caught sexting with another Pakistani cricketer's partner.