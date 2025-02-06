Advertisement
Pakistan tensed over America and India's friendship

|Updated: Feb 06, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
Taliban Crisis: Now let's talk about the dreaded Taliban which has been deeply divided. It is reported that the conflict between the Kandahari and Haqqani factions fighting for power in Afghanistan increased so much that the leader of the Haqqani faction and minister in the government Mohammad Abbas fled the country to Dubai. Meanwhile, Trump also warned the Taliban that if they did not return the weapons left by the American forces, the financial aid given to them would be stopped. Now Pakistan's tension has also increased due to these two news. Watch the report.

