Paneer Butter Masala Trends on Twitter after new GST rates, Know why?

Amid the row over 5% GST on packaged daily use food items like curd, paneer etc, Paneer Butter Masala started trending on Twitter in the form of a modern-day maths problem as to what the overall GST of the dish will be. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor joined the conversation over paneer butter masala and said the WhatsApp forward is brilliant as this 'skewers the folly of the GST'.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

