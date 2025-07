videoDetails

Pappu Yadav raises questions on Operation Mahadev

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 29, 2025, 02:44 PM IST

On Monday, the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF jointly conducted Operation Mahadev in Srinagar. In this operation, three terrorists belonging to The Resistance Front (TRF) were killed, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Hashim Musa. In fact, Hashim Musa is considered the mastermind of the Pahalgam attack. Independent MP from Purnia Pappu Yadav has raised questions on this operation of the Army.