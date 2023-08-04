trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644485
Paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Haryana’s Nuh following clashes

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Paramilitary forces conducted a flag march in violence-hit Nuh in Haryana on August 04. Curfew was imposed and security was strengthened in Haryana’s Nuh following violent clashes between two groups on July 31.

