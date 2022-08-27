NewsVideos

Parents-to-be Ranbir, Alia dish out major couple goals at ‘Brahmastra’ promotions

One of the cutest couples in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out to promote their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ in Mumbai. The parents-to-be couple gave major couple goals as they posed for the lenses. Looking adorable as ever, Alia flaunted her baby bump in a pink tunic-like sheer top and black pants. Ranbir, on the other hand, kept it casual in a dark blue T-shirt and denims. The couple took pictures with the paparazzi and made their day special. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Brahmastra’ will be out in cinemas on September 9.

|Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
One of the cutest couples in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out to promote their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ in Mumbai. The parents-to-be couple gave major couple goals as they posed for the lenses. Looking adorable as ever, Alia flaunted her baby bump in a pink tunic-like sheer top and black pants. Ranbir, on the other hand, kept it casual in a dark blue T-shirt and denims. The couple took pictures with the paparazzi and made their day special. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Brahmastra’ will be out in cinemas on September 9.

All Videos

Mig-27 aircraft which participated in Kargil war displayed in Keonjhar,Odisha
Mig-27 aircraft which participated in Kargil war displayed in Keonjhar,Odisha
Manish Tewari says yesteryears ‘Chaprasis’ of Congress leaders giving ‘gyan’ on party is ridiculous
Manish Tewari says yesteryears ‘Chaprasis’ of Congress leaders giving ‘gyan’ on party is ridiculous
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India
Traffic affected as massive portion of Noida expressway collapses
Traffic affected as massive portion of Noida expressway collapses
Vigilance raids on government engineer's bases, cash and jewelery worth crores recovered
5:55
Vigilance raids on government engineer's bases, cash and jewelery worth crores recovered

Trending Videos

Mig-27 aircraft which participated in Kargil war displayed in Keonjhar,Odisha
Manish Tewari says yesteryears ‘Chaprasis’ of Congress leaders giving ‘gyan’ on party is ridiculous
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India
Traffic affected as massive portion of Noida expressway collapses
5:55
Vigilance raids on government engineer's bases, cash and jewelery worth crores recovered