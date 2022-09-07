Parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt exude glamour in ethnics
Newlywed Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy promoting Brahmastra. The couple look extremely stunning as they step out in ethnic colour-coordinated outfits. Mommy-to-be Alia looked heavenly gorgeous in Anarkali salwar suit. The ‘Gully Boy’ actor amped up her look with a blue dupatta. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor opted for white kurta-Pyjama with a yellow Nehru jacket. Both the actors generously posed for the cameras. Their movie ‘Brahmastra’ is all set to release on September 9.
