Parliament House to Samvidhan Sadan: Name of old Parliament changes on PM Modi's suggestion

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Heralding a new beginning, from one glorious legacy to a new chapter in Bharat’s Amrit Kaal, the old Parliament building, which was called Parliament House, has been renamed as Samvidhan Sadan.
