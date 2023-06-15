NewsVideos
'People Don't Realize How Important India Is...': US Congressman Prepare To Welcome PM Modi

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to America, US Congressman from Georgia Richard McCormick highlighted the importance of India-US partnership and said that they need a partner like India.

