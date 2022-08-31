People offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal in Mumbai on Ganesh Chaturthi

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, people offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal in Mumbai on August 31. Ganesh Chaturthi is also called Vinayaka Chaturthi. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the God of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence. The festival is observed across the country, especially in Maharashtra.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:50 PM IST

