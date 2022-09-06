Persistent COVID infection may increase incidents of heart attacks, brain strokes

A persistent COVID infection for a longer period of time, even though mild, may affect and has the potential to increase the incidents of heart attacks and brain strokes in patients, according to the top health experts on September 05. Watch the video...

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 01:30 PM IST

