"Petrol Price Protests Paralyze Madhya Pradesh: Drivers Strike as Fuel Hits Rs 160/Liter, Demanding Repeal of Hit-and-Run Law

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh faces a transportation crisis as drivers stage a massive strike in protest against soaring petrol prices, now reaching an unprecedented Rs 160 per liter. The fuel price hike, compounded by discontent over the controversial hit-and-run law, has led drivers to take a stand, disrupting essential services and causing widespread inconvenience. The strike reflects a growing frustration among drivers who demand a rollback of the fuel prices and a reconsideration of the hit-and-run legislation. As the state grapples with the dual challenges of economic strain and safety concerns, the outcome of these protests remains uncertain, leaving both citizens and authorities on edge.

