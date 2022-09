PFI's "Paatal" Lok, "Inside Story" of PFI's ban

| Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 05:34 PM IST

Big news has come out from the Ministry of Home Affairs. In which it has been told that the controversial organization #PFI has been banned. Raids were going on against this organization for the last several days across the country, after which this big action has been taken. Stay connected with us for complete details