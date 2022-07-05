Planning to buy Nothing Phone (1)? Then you must know this

Nothing had previously introduced transparent earbuds. Now, continuing in a similar vein, Nothing Phone(1) will debut a rear design that is partially transparent. Additionally, there are LED lines at the back that may be customized to light the backside

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 06:03 PM IST

Nothing had previously introduced transparent earbuds. Now, continuing in a similar vein, Nothing Phone(1) will debut a rear design that is partially transparent. Additionally, there are LED lines at the back that may be customized to light the backside