Planning to buy Nothing Phone (1)? Then you must know this
Nothing had previously introduced transparent earbuds. Now, continuing in a similar vein, Nothing Phone(1) will debut a rear design that is partially transparent. Additionally, there are LED lines at the back that may be customized to light the backside
Nothing had previously introduced transparent earbuds. Now, continuing in a similar vein, Nothing Phone(1) will debut a rear design that is partially transparent. Additionally, there are LED lines at the back that may be customized to light the backside