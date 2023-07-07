trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632268
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Gita Press in Gorakhpur on July 7. The Prime Minister was accompanied by State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PM Modi took a Gita press tour along with the State Governor and Chief Minister. He will be participating in closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
play icon2:19
Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
play icon1:16
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
play icon1:45
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: BJP
play icon1:38
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: BJP
“Murder of democracy…” DK Shivakumar after Gujarat HC denies stay on conviction of Rahul Gandhi
play icon1:24
“Murder of democracy…” DK Shivakumar after Gujarat HC denies stay on conviction of Rahul Gandhi
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
play icon2:19
Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
play icon1:16
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
play icon1:45
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: BJP
play icon1:38
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: BJP
“Murder of democracy…” DK Shivakumar after Gujarat HC denies stay on conviction of Rahul Gandhi
play icon1:24
“Murder of democracy…” DK Shivakumar after Gujarat HC denies stay on conviction of Rahul Gandhi