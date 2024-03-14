NewsVideos
PM Modi Arrives At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium For PM SVANidhi Scheme Event

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi to address beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme. Shortly, he will distribute loans under the scheme to 1 lakh street vendors, including 5,000 from Delhi. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two additional corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 during the programme.

