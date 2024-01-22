trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712522
PM Modi at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ayodhya for the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Get an exclusive look at the Prime Minister's participation in this important event, marking a significant step in the construction and consecration of the revered temple.

