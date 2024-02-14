trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721211
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi At World Governments Summit: Advocates 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' in Dubai

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted his commitment to minimizing government interference in people's lives. Emphasizing the principle of 'Minimum government, maximum governance,' PM Modi expressed his belief that the government's role is to ensure a minimal impact on citizens' lives. He stressed the importance of creating an environment that fosters the growth of enterprise and energy among the people.

All Videos

Center appeals for fresh round of talks over Farmers Protest
Play Icon03:24
Center appeals for fresh round of talks over Farmers Protest
Vibhakar Shastri Joins BJP: Pledges to Uphold Lal Bahadur Shastri's Vision under PM Modi's Leadership
Play Icon01:12
Vibhakar Shastri Joins BJP: Pledges to Uphold Lal Bahadur Shastri's Vision under PM Modi's Leadership
Sonia Gandhi files nomination for Rajya Sabha Elections
Play Icon02:53
Sonia Gandhi files nomination for Rajya Sabha Elections
Pran Pratistha program begins in Abu Dhabi temple
Play Icon13:51
Pran Pratistha program begins in Abu Dhabi temple
Valentine's Day Celebration: Sweet Moments at Taj Mahal
Play Icon00:44
Valentine's Day Celebration: Sweet Moments at Taj Mahal

Trending Videos

Center appeals for fresh round of talks over Farmers Protest
play icon3:24
Center appeals for fresh round of talks over Farmers Protest
Vibhakar Shastri Joins BJP: Pledges to Uphold Lal Bahadur Shastri's Vision under PM Modi's Leadership
play icon1:12
Vibhakar Shastri Joins BJP: Pledges to Uphold Lal Bahadur Shastri's Vision under PM Modi's Leadership
Sonia Gandhi files nomination for Rajya Sabha Elections
play icon2:53
Sonia Gandhi files nomination for Rajya Sabha Elections
Pran Pratistha program begins in Abu Dhabi temple
play icon13:51
Pran Pratistha program begins in Abu Dhabi temple
Valentine's Day Celebration: Sweet Moments at Taj Mahal
play icon0:44
Valentine's Day Celebration: Sweet Moments at Taj Mahal