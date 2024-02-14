trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721222
PM Modi At World Governments Summit: PM Modi Highlights Achievements in Social and Financial Inclusion in Dubai

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the World Governments Summit in Dubai, underscored the government's priority on social and financial inclusion. He highlighted that over 50 crore people, who previously lacked a bank account, are now connected to banking services in India, fostering advancements in fintech and digital payments. PM Modi also emphasized the government's commitment to women-led development as part of their inclusive agenda.

