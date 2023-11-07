trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685336
PM Modi attacks Opposition while addressing rally in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur

|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Chhattisgarh Visit. During the visit, PM Modi attacked opposition while giving address in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur. Know what all PM Modi said during his rally in Chhattisgarh today. On the other end, voting is underway for the first phase of Assembly Elections.
