PM Modi awarded with Fiji’s highest ‘Companion of the Order’ honour | Zee News English

| Updated: May 22, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji by the PM of Fiji. Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership. Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour till date.