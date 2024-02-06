trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718366
PM Modi Commends Goa's 100% Saturation in Central Government Schemes at 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' Program

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
During the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds Goa's remarkable achievement of 100% saturation in several Central Government schemes. Modi emphasizes that achieving saturation ends differences, ensures benefits for every beneficiary, and eliminates the need for bribery to access rights. He reiterates that saturation is true secularism and social justice, declaring it as his guarantee for Goa and the entire nation.

