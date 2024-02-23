trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724174
PM Modi Criticizes Rahul Gandhi For 'Drunk Youth' Remark in Varanasi Speech

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
In Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi took a swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, expressing disapproval of his remarks. Modi stated, "Congress' Yuvraj says that the youth of Kashi & UP are 'nashedi'. What kind of language is this? Now they are taking out their frustration on the youth of Uttar Pradesh. The youth of UP are busy building a developed state." The comments highlight the political discourse ahead of upcoming elections in the state.

