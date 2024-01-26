trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714193
PM Modi & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Honor Fallen Heroes at National War Memorial

|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
A solemn start to the 75th Republic Day celebrations as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, pays tribute to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial. Joining the nation in honoring the sacrifices of our brave soldiers.

