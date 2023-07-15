trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635791
PM Modi emplanes for UAE after concluding historic France visit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded historic 2-day France visit on July 15. PM Modi emplaned for United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Paris. PM Modi attended Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. Prime Minister Modi held a series of meetings during his visit to bolster bilateral ties between India and France.
