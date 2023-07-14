trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635239
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi France Visit: "His Speech Moved Us Emotionally..." Indian Woman Gets Emotional Following PM Modi's Speech At La Seine Musicale

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Indian diaspora at the La Seine Musicale on July 13, members of the diaspora spoke to ANI about the address, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words and their influence on the audience and how it touched their hearts.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

PM Modi France Visit:
play icon2:1
PM Modi France Visit: "I Was The First Member…" PM Modi Remembers His Decades-Long Relationship With France
India's UPI Now Accepted In France As The First Country In Europe; PM Modi Highlights Digital Payment Prowess
play icon2:0
India's UPI Now Accepted In France As The First Country In Europe; PM Modi Highlights Digital Payment Prowess
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to save money according to zodiac
play icon6:24
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to save money according to zodiac
96 thousand crore deal between Modi-Macron!
play icon3:31
96 thousand crore deal between Modi-Macron!
3 Injured In Kerala After Ambulance And Kerala Education Minister's Pilot Vehicle Collision; Lawsuit Filed
play icon1:28
3 Injured In Kerala After Ambulance And Kerala Education Minister's Pilot Vehicle Collision; Lawsuit Filed
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

PM Modi France Visit:
play icon2:1
PM Modi France Visit: "I Was The First Member…" PM Modi Remembers His Decades-Long Relationship With France
India's UPI Now Accepted In France As The First Country In Europe; PM Modi Highlights Digital Payment Prowess
play icon2:0
India's UPI Now Accepted In France As The First Country In Europe; PM Modi Highlights Digital Payment Prowess
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to save money according to zodiac
play icon6:24
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to save money according to zodiac
96 thousand crore deal between Modi-Macron!
play icon3:31
96 thousand crore deal between Modi-Macron!
3 Injured In Kerala After Ambulance And Kerala Education Minister's Pilot Vehicle Collision; Lawsuit Filed
play icon1:28
3 Injured In Kerala After Ambulance And Kerala Education Minister's Pilot Vehicle Collision; Lawsuit Filed