trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635233
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi France Visit: "I Was The First Member…" PM Modi Remembers His Decades-Long Relationship With France

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 14 addressed the Indian community in France. He remembered his membership with Alliance Francais around 40 years back.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

India's UPI Now Accepted In France As The First Country In Europe; PM Modi Highlights Digital Payment Prowess
play icon2:0
India's UPI Now Accepted In France As The First Country In Europe; PM Modi Highlights Digital Payment Prowess
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to save money according to zodiac
play icon6:24
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to save money according to zodiac
96 thousand crore deal between Modi-Macron!
play icon3:31
96 thousand crore deal between Modi-Macron!
3 Injured In Kerala After Ambulance And Kerala Education Minister's Pilot Vehicle Collision; Lawsuit Filed
play icon1:28
3 Injured In Kerala After Ambulance And Kerala Education Minister's Pilot Vehicle Collision; Lawsuit Filed
PM Modi France Visit: Chants Of
play icon3:34
PM Modi France Visit: Chants Of "Modi-Modi" Resound At La Seine Musicale As PM Modi Comes To Address Indian Community
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

India's UPI Now Accepted In France As The First Country In Europe; PM Modi Highlights Digital Payment Prowess
play icon2:0
India's UPI Now Accepted In France As The First Country In Europe; PM Modi Highlights Digital Payment Prowess
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to save money according to zodiac
play icon6:24
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to save money according to zodiac
96 thousand crore deal between Modi-Macron!
play icon3:31
96 thousand crore deal between Modi-Macron!
3 Injured In Kerala After Ambulance And Kerala Education Minister's Pilot Vehicle Collision; Lawsuit Filed
play icon1:28
3 Injured In Kerala After Ambulance And Kerala Education Minister's Pilot Vehicle Collision; Lawsuit Filed
PM Modi France Visit: Chants Of
play icon3:34
PM Modi France Visit: Chants Of "Modi-Modi" Resound At La Seine Musicale As PM Modi Comes To Address Indian Community