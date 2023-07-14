trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635244
PM Modi France Visit: “Reverse counting has started…” PM Modi On Historic Chandrayaan 3 Mission In Paris

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
The crowd in La Seine Musicale cheered when Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about Chandrayaan 3 launch. The Indian community applauded when PM Modi said that reverse counting for Chandrayaan 3 launch has started.
