PM Modi gives Made in India gifts to G7 leaders

For foreign leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often chosen gifts that showcase India's rich cultural and artistic traditions. It was no different this time as he picked a variety of distinct artistic products for the heads of governments who attended the G7 Summit.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

