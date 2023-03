videoDetails

PM Modi gives mantra to BJP workers

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 10:57 PM IST

In the inauguration program of BJP Headquarters, PM Modi gave mantra to the workers for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi said that the recognition of BJP has increased in the world, even after being at the peak of power, we are still on the ground.