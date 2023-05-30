NewsVideos
videoDetails

“PM Modi got emotional…” says BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on brutal murder of minor girl

|Updated: May 30, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
BJP MP Hans Raj Hans met the family of the minor girl who was stabbed to death on May 28. He handed over a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh to the family of the deceased girl. Hans Raj Hans said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also got emotional after hearing this news. The accused, Sahil has been sent to two-day police custody.

All Videos

Excise Department's big action in Kerala
1:4
Excise Department's big action in Kerala
Jhabroo hits back at accused Sahil's allegations
2:24
Jhabroo hits back at accused Sahil's allegations
'Zee News' exclusive conversation with Sahil's grandmother
4:2
 'Zee News' exclusive conversation with Sahil's grandmother
Accused Sahil's aunt makes big statement
1:31
Accused Sahil's aunt makes big statement
Delhi Murder Case: Big disclosure from accused Sahil's Instagram
3:20
Delhi Murder Case: Big disclosure from accused Sahil's Instagram

Trending Videos

1:4
Excise Department's big action in Kerala
2:24
Jhabroo hits back at accused Sahil's allegations
4:2
'Zee News' exclusive conversation with Sahil's grandmother
1:31
Accused Sahil's aunt makes big statement
3:20
Delhi Murder Case: Big disclosure from accused Sahil's Instagram