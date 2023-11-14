trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688009
PM Modi Guarantees To Bring India To Third Position After Becoming Prime Minister For 3rd Time

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur on November 14 where he said that experts across the world believe that soon India will become the third largest economic power and guaranteed all those present that he will bring India to third position if he sits on the chair of the Prime Minister for the third time.
