PM Modi Highlights Historic Capital Expenditure In Union Interim Budget 2024-25

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses the significance of the Union Interim Budget 2024-25, emphasizing the achievement of maintaining fiscal discipline while allocating a record-breaking Rs 11,11,111 Crore for capital expenditure. Describing it as a 'sweet spot' in economic terms, PM Modi expresses the intent to use this budget to build India's modern 21st-century infrastructure, creating numerous job opportunities for the country's youth.

