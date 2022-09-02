PM Modi hoists new Naval Ensign ‘Nishaan’ at commissioning event of INS Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, the largest and most complex warship ever built in India's maritime history, into the Indian Navy at a ceremony in Kochi, Kerala. Hoisting of the new Naval Ensign ‘Nishaan’, on INS Vikrant in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took place.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

