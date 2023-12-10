trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697264
"PM Modi Immediately Released ₹1,000 Cr" Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Cyclone Michaung

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 02:00 AM IST
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar reviewed Tambaram Mudichur area in Chennai on December 09. While speaking to the media persons, Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the people of Chennai and has released a thousand crore fund for the district.
