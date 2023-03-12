NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi inaugurates 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, travel time to cut by less than half

|Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
PM Modi inaugurates 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, travel time to cut by less than half Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Karnataka on Sunday, March 12. Now, he will also dedicate the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dharwad and the "longest" railway platform in Hubballi. In all, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 16,000 crores during his visit to the state. This is the PM's sixth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year.

All Videos

PTI chief Imran Khan's Rally holds in Pakistan Today
0:47
PTI chief Imran Khan's Rally holds in Pakistan Today
Central Government News: Will gay marriage get legal recognition?
1:0
Central Government News: Will gay marriage get legal recognition?
Karnataka News: Know What PM Modi Addresses in Mandya
5:20
Karnataka News: Know What PM Modi Addresses in Mandya
Controversial statement of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan says, 'comparing PM with 'Dhritrashtra''
5:59
Controversial statement of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan says, 'comparing PM with 'Dhritrashtra''
Land For Job Scam: CBI-ED clamps down on Lalu's Family
6:56
Land For Job Scam: CBI-ED clamps down on Lalu's Family

Trending Videos

0:47
PTI chief Imran Khan's Rally holds in Pakistan Today
1:0
Central Government News: Will gay marriage get legal recognition?
5:20
Karnataka News: Know What PM Modi Addresses in Mandya
5:59
Controversial statement of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan says, 'comparing PM with 'Dhritrashtra''
6:56
Land For Job Scam: CBI-ED clamps down on Lalu's Family
India,