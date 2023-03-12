videoDetails

PM Modi inaugurates 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, travel time to cut by less than half

| Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

PM Modi inaugurates 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, travel time to cut by less than half Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Karnataka on Sunday, March 12. Now, he will also dedicate the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dharwad and the "longest" railway platform in Hubballi. In all, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 16,000 crores during his visit to the state. This is the PM's sixth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year.