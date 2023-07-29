trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642083
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi inaugurates ‘Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2023’ at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated ‘Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2023’ on July 29 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. During the program, Prime Minister released the first installment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme. These schools will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Prime Minister also released education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages.

All Videos

Manipur Violence: 21 MPs of opposition alliance reached Manipur
play icon6:57
Manipur Violence: 21 MPs of opposition alliance reached Manipur
Conspiracy to terrorize Mumbai again DECODED! Jewish community on the target of terrorists
play icon2:16
Conspiracy to terrorize Mumbai again DECODED! Jewish community on the target of terrorists
Manipur Breaking: Opposition leaders visit Imphal – Opposition MPs meet victims
play icon4:50
Manipur Breaking: Opposition leaders visit Imphal – Opposition MPs meet victims
Heavy rain pounds Delhi-NCR
play icon5:13
Heavy rain pounds Delhi-NCR
Shimla Breaking: Heavy rains from Delhi to Maharashtra, waterlogged roads in Jaipur
play icon1:35
Shimla Breaking: Heavy rains from Delhi to Maharashtra, waterlogged roads in Jaipur

Trending Videos

Manipur Violence: 21 MPs of opposition alliance reached Manipur
play icon6:57
Manipur Violence: 21 MPs of opposition alliance reached Manipur
Conspiracy to terrorize Mumbai again DECODED! Jewish community on the target of terrorists
play icon2:16
Conspiracy to terrorize Mumbai again DECODED! Jewish community on the target of terrorists
Manipur Breaking: Opposition leaders visit Imphal – Opposition MPs meet victims
play icon4:50
Manipur Breaking: Opposition leaders visit Imphal – Opposition MPs meet victims
Heavy rain pounds Delhi-NCR
play icon5:13
Heavy rain pounds Delhi-NCR
Shimla Breaking: Heavy rains from Delhi to Maharashtra, waterlogged roads in Jaipur
play icon1:35
Shimla Breaking: Heavy rains from Delhi to Maharashtra, waterlogged roads in Jaipur