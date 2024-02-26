trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725114
PM Modi Inaugurates Bharat Tex 2024, A Global Textile Event In Delhi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Bharat Tex 2024, marking one of the largest-ever global textile events hosted in the country. The ceremony takes place at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

