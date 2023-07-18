trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637007
PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Shell-Shaped’ New Integrated Terminal Building Of Port Blair Airport

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
PM Modi virtually inaugurated the new integrated terminal building at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, General VK Singh were also present at the inaugural ceremony.
