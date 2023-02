videoDetails

PM Modi inaugurates UP Global Investors' Summit 2023 in Lucknow

| Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is being held from February 10-12. The summit is expected to witness the presence of several ministers and a host of leading industrialists from abroad and India.